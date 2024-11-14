Last month, the Port of Singapore handled 3.5 million containers (+8.1%)

Last month, cargo traffic in the port of Singapore
decreased by -0.9% on October 2023 having amounted to 50.2
million tonnes, of which 30.8 million tonnes of cargo
containerized (+5.7%) totaled with a handling of
containers equal to 3.5 million TEUs (+8.1%), 2.3 million
tonnes of conventional goods (+14.8%), 14.4 million tonnes of
tons of oil traffic (-17.1%) and 2.6 million
tons of other bulk cargo (+28.3%).
In the first ten months of 2024, the Asian port of call
handled a total of 519.4 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +5.7% over the same period last year
year, of which 310.4 million tons of containerized goods
(+6.8%) with a container handling of 34.2 million
TEU (+6.2%), 21.9 million tonnes of conventional cargo
(+1.1%), 161.8 million tons of oil bulk (+0.7%)
and 25.3 million tons of other bulk cargo (+38.6%).