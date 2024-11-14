Kuehne+Nagel will acquire 51% of the capital of the American IMC Logistics

The Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel has signed an agreement
to acquire 51% of the capital of IMC Logistics, a company
active mainly in the drayage activities
to connect ports with intermodal terminals. According to the
Anticipation, the acquisition will be completed at the beginning of the
next year, after which IMC Logistics will continue to
operate as before.
The American company, which has about 1,700 employees,
It handles an annual traffic of two million TEU containers. The
last year, IMC Logistics' revenues amounted to approximately 800
million dollars.