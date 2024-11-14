The value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri in the first nine months of 2024 more than doubled

In the first nine months of 2024, the value of the group's revenues
shipbuilding Fincantieri rose +3.7% as it was
equal to 5.58 billion euros compared to 5.38 billion in the same
period of last year. The shipbuilding sector of the
Italian group contributed 4.12 billion to turnover
of euros (-5.3%), of which 2.76 billion related to cruise ships
(-4.6%) and 1.33 billion to naval ships (-6.5%), the segment of
offshore vessels and special vessels contributed 917
million (+29.2%) and the systems, components and
infrastructure with 1.04 billion (+31.6%).
Ebitda amounted to €328 million
euro (+19.0%), with a contribution of €257 million from the segment
shipbuilding (+0.2%), €45 million from the offshore and ships segment
special (+47.1%) and €63 million from systems, components and
infrastructure (+200.2%).
In the first nine months of this year, the value of new orders
acquired by the group has more than doubled being
was 8.50 billion euros, up +110.5% on 4.04
billion in the same period of 2023. New orders for
amounted to 7.00 billion, with a
significant increase of +154.3% mainly determined, in the
first half of the year, from the agreement signed with Norwegian
Cruise Line Holdings to build six cruise ships
(
of 9
April 2024). In the third quarter, among the various new
Fincantieri has signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation
for the construction of three new cruise ships for the brand
Carnival Cruise Line
(
of 23
July 2024). In addition, in the defence sector, on 31 July
Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by
Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), signed with OCCAR
(Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière
d'Armement) a contract worth approximately €1.5 billion for
the construction of two new FREMM frigates in the "Evolution" version,
called "FREMM Evo", for the Italian Navy.
Added to this was the notification of the Navy
received subsequently relating to the financial year
of the option for the construction of the fourth patrol vessel of new
generation and related logistical support, as part of the
OPV (Offshore Patrol Vessel), for a total value of approximately
euro 236 million. In the offshore and special vessels segment, the new
orders acquired in the first nine months of 2024 totaled 1.14
billion euros (+28.5%) and those forfeited by the systems segment,
components and infrastructures 843 million (+26.2%).