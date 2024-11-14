In the third quarter, container traffic handled by HHLA fell by -2%

In the third quarter of this year, the group's port terminals
German Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) have moved a
container traffic of 1.56 million TEUs, with a decrease of
-2% on the same period of 2023, while in the quarter services
intermodal systems of the group companies have moved
488 thousand TEUs (+21%).
In the July-September period of 2024, HHLA's revenues are
amounted to €422.6 million (+17%), of which €413.4 million from
port segment (+17%). EBITDA and EBIT were equal
respectively to 77.5 million (+10%) and 34.4 million (+36%) and
profit after tax was €17.1 million
(+59%).
Announcing today the group's financial and operating results
relating to the first nine months of 2024, HHLA announced that in the
period PLT Italy, the subsidiary that manages a terminal
multipurpose in the port of Trieste, recorded a reduction in
traffic caused by the hijacking of ships and the
cancellation of stopovers related to the crisis situation in the Sea
Red.