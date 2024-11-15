The new Peruvian port of Chancay managed by the Chinese COSCO Shipping Ports has been inaugurated

Yesterday in Peru, on the occasion of the meeting of the
representatives of the economies of the Asia-Pacific nations
Economic Cooperation (APEC) underway in Lima, was
inauguration of the new port of Chancay, a ceremony at which the
The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, the
Peruvian Minister of Transport and Communications, Raúl
Pérez Reyes, and, via video link from China, the
President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.
The first phase of the new South American port, which has
involved an investment of over 1.4 billion dollars,
was built by China's China Harbour Engineering Company
May 2021). The port has four quays, for a
total of 1,500 linear meters of berths with a depth of
depth of -17.8 meters, which are equipped with 27 cranes and 40 vehicles
self-driving port systems. The project includes a capacity
of annual traffic equal to one million TEU containers, six million
tons of bulk and 160 thousand vehicles. The new port will be
managed by COSCO Shipping Port Chancay Perú S.A. of the
Chinese terminal group COSCO Shipping Ports.
On the occasion of the inauguration, the Peruvian government
stressed that the new port will reduce the
ten days the duration of sea transport from Peru
Asia, which will drop from 35 to 25 days, improving the
competitiveness of Peruvian products on Asian markets.
In addition, it is expected that the new port will generate an important
economic impact producing an increase of +1.8% in output
Gross domestic of the Latin American nation (other official estimates)
talk of a growth of +0.9% of GDP) and creating more than
7,000 jobs.
On the occasion of the APEC meeting and the inauguration of the
new port, China and Peru have signed a memorandum of understanding
Agreement to improve the free trade agreement between the two nations
as part of the Chinese "Belt and Road Initiative". "The
China - underlined Peruvian President Boluarte - is
become our main business partner. This country is
the destination of more than 36% of our exports and a source of
investments of over 30 billion dollars that have an impact
on key sectors such as mining and
infrastructure".