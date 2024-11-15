Intermodal shipments between the port of Trieste and Slovakia are growing

Since 2016, the year of the launch of the first direct trains to Dunajská
Streda, the railway traffic between the port of Trieste and the
Slovakia have shown a steady increase arriving in 2023
to an annual traffic of about 27,500 TEU containers with over 400
trains operated. The development of intermodal transport on this
was highlighted today during the event
"Port of Trieste - Slovakia: Economic Relations and
Opportunity" held at the Lloyd Tower in Trieste.
Currently the port of Trieste is connected by
railway with two main Slovak destinations, Dunajská
Streda and Bratislava, and on these routes are operated respectively
three and two weekly rotations. Starting from the next few months,
significant upgrades are planned, with the aim of achieving
500 trains in 2025, tripling the number compared to 2017 when the
connections were about 150.
"The strengthening of the railway service between Trieste and
Slovakia - noted the extraordinary commissioner
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Oriental, Vittorio Torbianelli, in his speech - is not
increase in the numbers of freight transport, but represents a
strategic element for strengthening logistical relations
between the area of Friuli Venezia Giulia with a country that
is already an important reference market for our
system and today's event is a good sign in this
direction. And in the future, we must not forget the role of the
Slovakia as a path of connection with Ukraine".