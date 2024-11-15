Ukrainian antitrust authority approves MSC's entry into the capital of the terminal operator company HHLA
The company operates the CTO terminal of the Port of Odessa
Kiev
November 15, 2024
Yesterday, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine authorized the
Merger implemented with the acquisition of control of the company
German terminal operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) by
of the HGV Hamburger Gesellschaft für Vermögens-und
Beteiligungsmanagement mbH, wholly owned company
of the city-state of Hamburg, and of the Luxembourg SAS
Shipping Agencies Services Sarl, wholly owned company
controlled by the Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping
Company (MSC). The Ukrainian antitrust authority specified that the
Green light takes note of the commitment to implement the
Non-competition under Section 5.7 of the Merger Agreement
signed by the three parties which has a duration of five years starting from
from April 25, 2024.
The ok of the Ukrainian antitrust, called into question as HHLA
the container terminal Container Terminal Odessa (CTO) of the
port of Odessa, was the last bureaucratic obstacle to overcome
to conclude the merger after the EU merger
Overcome in recent weeks
(
of 4
October 2024).
