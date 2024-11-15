Cargotec agrees to sell MacGregor to funds managed by Triton

Cargotec has entered into an agreement to sell MacGregor, the
own brand of equipment and handling systems
cargoes for ships and the offshore industry, a transfer that the group
has been planning for over two and a half years after the abandonment of the
of the merger project with the compatriot Konecranes blocked
by the British antitrust authority
(
of 30
March
and 14
November
2022). The buyers are funds managed by the
London-based Triton Investments Advisers and sale agreement assigns
MacGregor was worth 480 million euros.
Cargotec specified that the sale will allow the
group to support the future growth of Hiab, a brand
of the company that markets lifting equipment for
construction, transport and various sectors
produced by the group and which will become the core
Cargotec's business which has recently implemented, with effect
since last June 30, the spin-off of its third brand, the
Kalmar, active in the port and intermodal vehicle segment
(
of 1
February 2024).
Confirming the intention to concentrate the activity of the
group on Hiab, the board of directors of Cargotec has
announced that it plans to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting of
change the company name from Cargotec to Hiab. In addition
the current president and CEO of Cargotec,
Casimir Lindholm, has announced that he will leave his
positions in conjunction with the change of company name, when it is
expected that the Board of Directors will appoint Scott Phillips, implement
president of Hiab, as president and CEO of the new Hiab.
This transformation is expected to take place in the next first
April, while the MacGregor sale procedure was
expected to end by 1 July 2025 at the latest.
Recalling that MacGregor, which has about 1,800 employees, in the
2023 recorded a turnover of 733 million euros and a profit
operating of 33 million, the CEO of Cargotec,
Casimir Lindholm, pointed out that "the agreement for the sale of the
of MacGregor represents the last significant milestone
of our project to unlock shareholder value
by separating Cargotec's activities into a company
Autonomous. The two-year project - he specified - is
progressed according to our plan and is now in its stages
finals".