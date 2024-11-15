Environmental authorization of the Region for the dredging of quays from 19 to 26 of the port of Ancona

The Marche Region has transmitted to the System Authority
Port of the Central Adriatic Sea the environmental authorization for
the dredging in the port of Ancona of the quays of the south pier and the
New dock of the airport, from 19 to 26. The regional act
provides for the authorization of dredging works and the subsequent
immersion in the sea and in the reclaimed tank, depending on the
classification of sediments, in compliance with certain requirements,
including continuous environmental monitoring of activities.
The area affected by the excavation has a total area of
361,992 square meters for a total of about 1,059,232 cubic meters
of sediments to be moved. Of the total material, about 71,000
cubic meters will go into the port's reclaimed tank and 988,232 meters
cubes will be brought to the new Marche Centro seaside area, in
six nautical miles in front of the Doric port, an area of
dive into the sea identified after in-depth environmental studies and
of Cnr-Irbim and Univpm on behalf of the Authority
of the Port System and with the economic contribution of the Region
Marche, interested in the airports of regional importance of its own
competence.
The port authority stressed that the project will allow
to carry out the first overall dredging of the port basin
commercial and will change the competitive position of the port
transforming it into one of the best infrastructures in the basin
Adriatic Seabed, second only to Trieste. In addition, the Port Authority has
highlighted that the environmental authorization marks a fundamental
the result of a long-standing journey, marked by several changes and
interpretations of national legislation that have forced several
the Port System Authority and the Region to restart
of the authorization process. The port authority specified that,
thanks to the collaboration with Ispra which has developed a specific
study funded by the Port Authority, in agreement with Arpa Marche and the
scientific support of the Polytechnic University of
Marche, it was possible to overcome the regulatory obstacles and
identify a proposal of solutions capable of ensuring a
Compatible sediment management.
The investment for the dredging of the docks amounts to
a total of 16.5 million euros. The bathymetric dimensions that
are expected to be reached are -12.5 meters above the level of the
sea for quays 19 to 22, -11 meters for quays
23-24-25 and -14 meters for the areas facing the straight quay
26. Within six months, it is expected to publish the tender for the
dredging, after the definition of the project
by the Port Authority. Meanwhile, the port authority is starting
the tender for preventive war reclamation.