Slight decline in freight traffic in the port of Hamburg in the third quarter
Container traffic is stable
Amburgo
November 18, 2024
In the first nine months of this year, freight traffic in the
port of Hamburg was 84.0 million tons, with
a decrease of -3.0% over the same period in 2023. Based on data from
Traffic communicated by the Port Authority of the port
in the third quarter of 2024 alone, the port handled
approximately 28.1 million TEUs, down -1% on the quarter
July-September last year. In the third quarter of
This year, only containerized traffic remained
unchanged having amounted to 19.6 million tonnes, type
of goods that recorded a decrease of -2% if the volume
handled is calculated in terms of 20' containers
having amounted to about two million TEUs. Very accentuated
the reduction of conventional goods which, with 319 thousand tons,
have suffered a reduction of -20%. In the bulk sector
8.2 million tons were handled (-2%), of which 2.4 million tons
million tonnes of liquid cargo (-4%) and 5.8 million tonnes of
tons of dry bulk (-2%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher