The dual-fuel retrofit of a large Maersk container ship has been completed

Danish shipping group Maersk has announced that it is
The first retrofitting of its large
container ship to enable dual-fuel power
making it able to sail on methanol. The works were
carried out over the course of 88 days at the Chinese shipyard
Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard Co. on the ship Maersk Halifax
which is
it was also subjected to an extension of 15 meters,
bringing the length of the container ship to 368 meters, which has been
made necessary to place the fuel tanks that
also increased the capacity of the ship, which can now be
load 15,690 TEUs compared to the previous 15,000 or so.