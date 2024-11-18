MSC will apply an increase in freight rates for maritime transport from the Far East to the Mediterranean

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group has announced
Generalized increases for all maritime transport
between all the ports of the Far East,
including Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia, and those of the
Mediterranean, including North Africa. The increases in freight rates, which
will include surcharges related to fuel and ship emissions,
will be introduced between the first and the 14th of December next.
For shipments from the Far East to Mediterranean ports
and those of the Adriatic are scheduled to increase prices from the
current $3,650 per 20' container and $5,500 per
40' containers at $4,550 and $6,500 respectively.