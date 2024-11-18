T&E highlights the need to also count well-to-tank emissions for LNG used by ships
The total greenhouse gases produced would be 30% higher than those considered by the FuelEU Maritime regulation
Bruxelles
November 18, 2024
In the light of the results of a study commissioned by Energy
and Environmental Research Associate, Transport &
Environment, the non-governmental organization whose objective is
the reduction of emissions from the transport sector,
highlighted that it is wrong to consider natural gas
liquefied fuel as an alternative fuel for ships compared to
fossil fuels and useful for cutting greenhouse gas emissions
produced by fleets. This judgment is based on the taking into account
consideration of the entire well-to-wake supply chain of the
LNG: "if the combustion of liquefied natural gas emits
locally less air pollutants and less CO2 than
conventional marine fuels - said T&E making
The conclusions of the study are known today - the unburned methane that
leaks from LNG engines, especially the most
pollutants, commonly used by passenger ships and
compromises its potential climate benefits."
The study dwells, in particular, not only on the problem
of unburned methane, on greenhouse gas emissions in the
Well-to-tank upstream of the naval use of natural gas
liquefied, emissions that occur during the extraction phases,
processing, liquefaction and transport of LNG. It is - he
specified T&E - of emissions that vary greatly at
depending on the place of LNG production, influencing the impact
overall climate of natural gas-powered ships
liquified.
Communicating the results of the study, Transport & Environment
recalled that the world fleet is currently in operation
nearly 1,200 ships that are powered by liquefied natural gas and
these will be added almost a thousand whose construction is
has now been ordered from shipyards. If this trend
will continue - the organization noted - in 2030 beyond
10% of the energy used by the world's fleet of ships could
be supplied by fossil gases. In addition, T&E recalled that
LNG imports needed to meet the
gas demand of the European Union, as a result of changes in the
determined by the war in Ukraine, 90% of which come from the USA,
Qatar, Russia, Algeria, Nigeria, Norway, Trinidad & Tobago and
United Kingdom and that each of these sources represents a different
profile of emissions upstream of LNG use. Recital
the well-to-tank phase, according to the study the CO2 emissions produced
from LNG would be 30% higher than those considered
by the European FuelEU Maritime Regulation which will come into force
next January 1st
(
of 25
July 2023).
The regulation gives the European Commission the power to
adopt delegated acts "to include emission factors
well-to-wake related to any new energy sources or to
adapt existing emission factors to ensure the
with future international standards or future acts
legal provisions in the field of energy, in accordance with the
best scientific and technical knowledge available". At
in this regard, Transport & Environment pointed out that, "given
the evolution of the geopolitical scenario and the changing perspectives
Europe's energy needs, this revision should be
priority given that the application of the Regulation will start
in 2025 requiring shipowners to start accounting for
emissions of the fuels they use". Remembering, moreover, that
"in the meantime, the International Maritime Organization must
still define its own system for accounting for
emissions of fuels and the default emission factors for the different
fuels, including LNG', T&E pointed out that, 'for
minimising unaccounted emissions,
It is essential that the IMO evaluates fuels on the basis of the
by combining upstream emissions with those on board ships".
