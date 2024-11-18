New EU sanctions to prohibit the use of ships and ports to transport drones and missiles produced by Iran

Today, the Council of the European Union has extended sanctions in the
Iran, for its support of Russia's war
against Ukraine and armed groups operating in the Middle East and
in the Red Sea region, including measures to target the use of
of ships and ports used for the transport of drones and missiles
products from Iran. Today's decision introduces the prohibition
export, transfer, supply or sale from the EU
Iran with components for the development and production of drones and
Missiles. In addition, prohibitions will be introduced to operate any
transaction with ports owned, operated or controlled by individuals
or entities listed in the order or used for the
transfer to Russia of Iranian drones or missiles or
Related technologies and components.
Among the entities and individuals targeted by the sanctions
include the shipping company Islamic Republic of Iran
Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its director Mohammad Reza Khiaban. It is
The inclusion in the list of sanctioned of the three
Russian shipping companies MG Flot, VTS Broker and Arapax whose
ships are involved in the transport of weapons and ammunition of
Iranian manufacture.