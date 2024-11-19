Roberto Nappi, founder and director of the "Corriere Marittimo" for 40 years, has died
His career began at the editorial office of the "Telegrafo" in 1958
Genova
November 19, 2024
Roberto Nappi died at the age of 92,
founder and director for 40 years of the "Corriere Marittimo".
Registered with the Order of Journalists of Tuscany in the list
professionals since 1959, his career began in the editorial office
of the "Telegrafo" in 1958. In the 70s he had held
the position of head of the Foreign Editorial Service at "Il Resto
del Carlino".
Father of Paola Nappi, a Rai journalist who passed away in 2019,
Roberto Nappi had been an economics correspondent for 20 years
maritime transport for the ports of Livorno, Marina di Carrara and La Spezia for
"Il Sole 24 Ore". He had also held the role of
Head of the Foreign Affairs Reporting and Editorial Service of "Il Tirreno"
until 1989 and at the same time he had been a correspondent from
Livorno for the "ANSA" agency. In 2016 the other daughter
Lucia Nappi took up her father's baton by becoming director
manager of the "Maritime Courier".
To the family and the editorial staff of the "Corriere Marittimo"
the deepest condolences of "inforMARE".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher