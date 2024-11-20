Yesterday in Genoa, in the Sala delle Compere of Palazzo San Giorgio,
the "Graduation Day" of the Academy was held
Italian Merchant Navy, the ITS foundation most
for specialized training in the maritime field
and logistical system, during which, at the end of the training course
two-year and three-year courses, 50 students received their diplomas
deck officers, engineer officer cadets,
shipmanager/superintendent and higher technicians for the management of
automation processes in the port area.
The event hosted the lectio magistralis of the
Rear Admiral Massimiliano Lauretti, head of the 3rd Floor Department
Operations and Maritime Strategy of the Navy General Staff
Military, who illustrated the multitude of activities of the
Navy, increasingly present in all the seas where it is
the presence of the Italian units was requested both as regards
concerns the request for safety for maritime traffic both for
the promotion of the national system linked to the economy of the sea and
of its excellence.
Meanwhile, the ITS foundation is engaged in the enlargement of the
of its activities thanks to the construction of the new headquarters
of Palazzo Tabarca, in the heart of the ancient port of Genoa. "The
construction site - announced Paola Vidotto, general manager
of the Academy, on the occasion of yesterday's event - proceeds and we are
very happy to have believed in this project since the first
moment. The synergy with the Municipality of Genoa is leading to the
creation of a higher education center for generations of
students from all over Italy. It will be a center
innovative and highly technological, in order to provide the future of the
the best technical and technical solutions
knowledge. But training cannot stop at the individual
course, and that's why we're proud to be
today of the top management of the Navy and the Corps of Captaincies
of Porto - Coast Guard, why we must consider the
security is an essential part of economic development".