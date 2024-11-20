GNV strengthens its sales department with two appointments

GNV has announced the appointments of two managers aimed at strengthening
the commercial activity of the shipping company, which
part of the MSC group. It is Matteo Della Valle, who is
has been appointed new commercial director, and Matteo De Candia,
who has been assigned the position of General Manager of GNV
in Spain.
With the new role, Della Valle expands his responsibilities
assuming the coordination of activities both for the
passengers and for the freight sector, while De Candia,
Previously the company's Freight Commercial Director, he hired
now the leadership of GNV in Spain with the aim of consolidating the
activities in the Spanish market for both passengers and the
Freight.