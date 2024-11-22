Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr. has been elected president of Intertanko
He takes over from Paolo d'Amico
Londra
November 22, 2024
Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr. was elected president of
Intertanko, the international shipowners' association in the segment
of the maritime transport of liquid bulk cargo. Westfal-Larsen Jr., who
is CEO of the Norwegian Westfal-Larsen
Management AS, took over the position from Paolo d'Amico.
