23 November 2024 - Year XXVIII
Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr. has been elected president of Intertanko
He takes over from Paolo d'Amico
Londra
November 22, 2024
Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr. was elected president of Intertanko, the international shipowners' association in the segment of the maritime transport of liquid bulk cargo. Westfal-Larsen Jr., who is CEO of the Norwegian Westfal-Larsen Management AS, took over the position from Paolo d'Amico.
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2024 the traffic of goods in the port of Tanger Med increased by 11%
Anjra
In the first nine months of the year, growth was 12% percent.
PORTS
Project of the ovadese Vezzani to set up a terminal for the automotive in Porto Marghera
Venice
Filed for the release of a demanial concession for the quay ex Sirma
PORTS
In the third quarter the port of Koper has handled 287,410 containers (+ 11.8%)
Koper
In the first nine months of 2024, it was 835,506 (+ 2.9%)
PORTS
New historical record of monthly container traffic in the port of Long Beach
Long Beach / Los Angeles
In October, strong growth in Los Angeles climbing activity.
Last month the Port of Long Beach established its own new historical record of monthly container traffic, while ...
PORTS
Italian Port Days initiative obtains EMD certification of the European Union
Rome
The attestation for contributing to the valorisation of sustainability in the Blue Economy with concrete actions
ZIM records excellent quarterly economic performance driven by noli uptick and activity with Latin America
SHIPPING
ZIM records excellent quarterly economic performance driven by noli uptick and activity with Latin America
Haifa
The fleet transported a record number of containers
CRUISES
In the third quarter, the Viking cruise group's revenues grew by 11.4% percent.
Los Angeles
Increase of 14.3% of turnover generated by ocean cruises
PORTS
Signed the final agreement on the contract of port workers
Rome
COMPETITION
Italian Antitrust initiates an investigation into SAS (MSC group), Moby and Large Navi Fast
Rome
According to the AGCM, competition restrictions may have occurred as a result of the 49% acquisition of Moby's capital by SAS.
T&E highlights the need to also count the well-to-tank emissions for LNG used by ships
ENVIRONMENT
T&E highlights the need to also count the well-to-tank emissions for LNG used by ships
Brussels
Total greenhouse gases produced would be more than 30% higher than those considered by the FuelEU Maritime Regulation
COMPANIES
DFDS and Ekol are rethinking and agreeing on the sale of the Turkish company's international network to the Danish group
Copenhagen / Istanbul
Revised the terms of the deal expired on the first November
PORTS
Slight downturn in freight traffic in the port of Hamburg in the third quarter
Hamburg
Stable container traffic
Accelleron initiates partnership with Geislinger to expand service business in the Mediterranean region
INDUSTRY
Cargotec agrees to the sale of MacGregor to funds managed by Triton
Helsinki
Sale of the value of 480 million that is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Koper increased by 8.3%
Lubiana
In the first nine months of 2024, the increase was 3.2% percent.
COMPETITION
Ok of Ukraine's antitrust enforcement at the entrance of MSC in the capital of HHLA terminalist company
Kiev
The company operates the CTO terminal of the port of Odessa
PORTS
Inaugurated the new Peruvian port of Chancay operated by China's COSCO Shipping Ports
Lima
Has 1,500 linear metres of docks
SHIPYARDS
More than doubling the value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri in the first nine months of 2024
Trieste
The sunshine committed for shipbuilding grew by +154,3 percent.
ENVIRONMENT
Established the Ship Recycling Alliance to speed up the recycling of safe and environmentally friendly ships
Copenhagen
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel will acquire 51% percent of the capital of American IMC Logistics
Schindellegi / Collierville
US company mainly operates drayage services
In the third quarter of this year, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues grew by 28.2%
SHIPPING
In the third quarter of this year, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues grew by 28.2%
Hamburg
Increase of 3.8% of containers carried by the fleet. Average value of nils up 22.9%
PORTS
In the third quarter freight traffic in the port of Genoa decreased by -4.9% percent while in Savona-I went up by 15.7% percent.
Genoa
Decided increase in transshipment containers determined by the Red Sea crisis. Down the cruises
In the third quarter, HMM revenues increased by 67% thanks to the 83% growth in the container segment
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, HMM revenues increased by 67% thanks to the 83% growth in the container segment
Seoul
+116% increase in the value of the average nole per container transported
Evergreen's quarterly financial performance hike
SHIPPING
Evergreen's quarterly financial performance hike
Taipei
Taiwanese company invests 186.8 million to buy new shipping containers
ASSOCIATIONS
Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr. has been elected president of Intertanko
London
Undergoes to Paolo d' Amico
LOGISTICS
COSCO and SIPG will acquire 10% each of the capital of SAIC Anji Logistics
Shanghai
They will participate in the capital increase of the logistics company of SAIC Motor
INDUSTRY
AD Ports continues in its investment campaign in Egypt
Cairo / Abu Dhabi
Agreement to realize an industrial area of 20 square kilometers in East Port Said
Dimitri Serafimoff has been elected as the new president of CLECAT
ASSOCIATIONS
Dimitri Serafimoff has been elected as the new president of CLECAT
Brussels
He will also retain the presidency of the CLECAT Customs Institute
SHIPYARDS
Ok of the Rovigo Tribunal to the Restructuring Plan of Shipbuilding Victory plan
Adria
On the completion of the sale of the company to CNV Srl
PORTS
Port of Ancona, in 2023, underlines the AdSP-container traffic grew by 5%
Ancona
The Port Authority disputes the data released by the Fedespedi Studies Center
SHIPYARDS
Mr vard will build five support ships in the offshore industry.
Trieste
Designed to accommodate up to 190 people, they will be carried out in Vietnam
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Alpe Adria activates new rail service between the port of Trieste and the Malpensa Intermodal terminal in Sacconago
Trieste
SHIPPING
Euroseas order in China the construction of two 4,300-teu feeder container
Athens
Quarterly revenue from rentals inj growth of 5.8%
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
The Analysis of the Fedespea Studies Centre on economic and operational performance of Italian container terminals
Milan
COMPANIES
GNV strengthens its business department with two nominees
Genoa
New business manager and new general manager of the company in Spain
PORTS
On the former Carbonyl of the Port of Genoa, the yards of the foranea dam and the subport tunnel
Genoa
The AdSP Management Committee deliberated it yesterday.
EDUCATION
In Genoa, the Graduation Day of the Italian Academy of Mercantile
Genoa
Delivered 50 diplomas at the end of the biennial and three-year formative course
MEETINGS
On November 27 in Rome, the public assembly of UNIPORT will be held
Rome
Meeting on the theme "Italian Ports, a network of businesses in the service of the country and of Europe"
MOURNING
Roberto Nappi, founder and director for 40 years of "Corriere Marittimo", has died.
Genoa
His career had begun at the writing of the Telegraph in 1958
NEWS
New EU sanctions to prohibit the use of ships and ports for the transportation of drones and missiles produced by Iran
Brussels
ASSOCIATIONS
Masucci confirmed president of Italian Propeller Clubs
Genoa
New mandate for the three years 2024-2027
NEWS
The seamen of the Galaxy Leader have been hostage for a year
London / Hong Kong
Platten (ICS) : It is unacceptable ; humanity prevails and they are immediately released
SHIPPING
MSC will implement a markup of noli for maritime transport from the Far East to the Mediterranean
Geneva
Increases of 25% and 18% for containers from 20 'and 40' direct in the western Mediterranean and Adriatic
SHIPPING
Completed the dual-fuel retrofit of a large container ship in Maersk
Copenhagen
He will be able to navigate methanol. Increased the hold capacity
PORTS
Environmental authorization of the Region to dredging the quays from 19 to 26 of the port of Ancona
Ancona
The intervention will cost a total of 16.5 million euros.
MEETINGS
Conference of the CNEL on the Sustainability of Maritime Transport
Rome
It will be held on November 27 in Rome
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Intermodal shipments between the port of Trieste and Slovakia are growing
Trieste
PORTS
In the third quarter the container traffic handled by HHLA dropped by -2%
Hamburg
In Trieste the volumes processed by PLT Italy in the first nine months of 2024 have decreased
PORTS
In October container traffic in the port of Hong Kong grew by 0.7%
Hong Kong
In the first ten months of 2024, a decline of -5.2%
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Civitavecchia fell by -11.8%
Cyvitavecchia
The Cruserists increased by 2.7%
PORTS
Last month the port of Singapore handled 3.5 million containers (+ 8.1%)
Singapore
In the first ten months of 2024, growth was 6.2% percent.
LOGISTICS
MSC has completed the acquisition of the majority of logistics company MVN
Geneva / Milan
The Milanese business plans to close 2024 percent with a turnover of 100 million euros.
MEETINGS
Conference of Assiterminal entitled "Ports in Connection-ESG, IA, CSRD"
Genoa
It will be held on December 5 in Rome
COMPANIES
In the summer quarter passenger traffic in the cruise terminals of Global Ports Holding grew by 27.5%
Istanbul
Revenue up 23%
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
SDC freight forwarder introduced artificial intelligence in the management of customs practices
Venice
Annually the practices followed exceed 15mila units
COMPANIES
The sale of the shipping company Santandrea from the Pacorini to Aprile
Trieste
The company was founded in 1989 in Trieste
PORTS
Port of Gioia Tauro, the memorandum of understanding for security in working environments and port operations
Joy Tauro
Will have a duration of three years
Conference of the CNEL on the Sustainability of Maritime Transport
Rome
It will be held on November 27 in Rome
MEETINGS
Conference of Assiterminal entitled "Ports in Connection-ESG, IA, CSRD"
Genoa
It will be held on December 5 in Rome
COMPANIES
Paola Piraccini appointed as Legal Technical Collaborator of Spininvest
Genoa
Joined in magistrate in 1981, he is a retired cassation adviser
PORTS
The meeting in Rome between the representatives of Italian ports and ports in Florida
Rome
Expect a comparison to find common themes on which to set up a benchmarking task
PORTS
This year the Cruserists in the port of Ancona have grown by 18.9%
Ancona
25.1% increase in transits and drop by -5.1% of landings and embarkation
COMPANIES
Changed Risso constitutes a joint venture in Cagliari
Cagliari / Genoa
Partnership at 50% with Fausto Saba and Riccardo Vargiu
PORTS
Ok to the 2025 forecast budget of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Centre North
Cyvitavecchia
It presents a surplus of more than 2.5 million euros
SHIPYARDS
In Palermo, the first sheet of the new ferry for the Sicilian region was cut off.
Trieste / Palermo
The delivery of the ship is scheduled for 2026
