Kenon Holdings (Idan Ofer) announces the forthcoming exit from the capital of ZIM

Israeli entrepreneur Idan Ofer is about to exit the capital
ZIM. Ofer is the reference shareholder of
Israeli shipping company through Kenon Holdings,
in which it holds 62% of the capital through Ansonia Holdings
Singapore. Kenon owns 19.8 million shares of ZIM, equal to
16.50% of the share capital, including five million shares, equal to 4.2%
of the capital, subject to a collar transaction agreed last year
June with a banking institution. On Friday, Kenon Holdings
announced its intention to sell other shares in ZIM until
achievement of the entire share of capital owned and to be
reached the resolution of the collar.