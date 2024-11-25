South Korea's HJSC has been awarded a contract for four new 7,900 TEU containerships
Orders worth a total of about 432 million dollars from a European shipowner
Busan
November 25, 2024
The South Korean shipbuilding company HJ Shipbuilding &
Construction Co. (HJSC) announced today that it has received from a
European shipowner orders for the construction of four more
7,900 TEU container ship, an order that is similar to the one
for four new container carriers of the same capacity
received last June from another European shipowner.
The new contract has a total value of 606.7 billion
won ($432 million). The new ships will be 272 km long
meters, 42.8 meters wide and will have a cruising speed
of 22 knots. The container ships will be equipped with scrubbers for the
engine exhaust gas cleaning and will be designed to
the use of methanol as a fuel for propulsion.
Construction of the four container ships will start
in the Yeongdo-gu shipyard (Busan) and the delivery of the ships
will take place starting in 2026 and will end in mid-
2027.
Specifying that, with the order forfeited in June, the value
of the eight container ships ordered this year amounts to
1.2 trillion won, HJSC noted that due to the recent
increase in the value of freight rates and the growing competition between the
shipping companies to grab market share, the
container ship construction orders are on the rise and,
At the same time, the prices of new ships are also rising.
