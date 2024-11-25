The Omani Asyad Group will operate the port of al-Suwayq for 40 years
The expansion of the port and the construction of a quay are planned
Muscat
November 25, 2024
Today, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and
of the Information Technology of the Sultanate of Oman has signed
with Asyad, which is the main national logistics group,
a 40-year concession contract to develop and
manage the port of al-Suwayq, on the Gulf of Oman, a port that since 2018
is already operated by the Asyad group. The agreement provides for
the expansion of the port area to over 360 thousand square meters and the
construction of a 500-linear metre quay with a depth of
of the seabed of -14 meters capable of handling all the main
types of goods.
"This agreement - said the Minister of Transport,
Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali - is part of the national vision aimed at
improve infrastructure through partnerships between the sector
public and private sectors, to achieve the objectives of
diversification of the economy and to improve the capacity of the
Sultanate of Oman to compete on international markets".
