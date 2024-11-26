In the third quarter, the revenues of container ship charterer MPCC decreased by -28%

In the third quarter of this year, the trend continued
negative economic performance of MPC Container Ships,
Norwegian company whose main shareholder is
MPC Capital and which owns container ships
chartered from various maritime carriers, a fleet that at 30
last September it consisted of 56 ships. In the period
July-September 2024, revenues amounted to 132.5 million
dollars, down -28.0% on the same period last year.
EBITDA was €84.8 million (-39.6%),
operating profit of €65.5 million (-8.8%) and net profit of €63.7 million
million dollars (-6.7%).
In the first nine months of this year, revenues stood at
$410.9 million, down -26.4% on the previous year.
corresponding period of 2023. Ebitda is
amounted to €265.4 million (-37.5%), operating profit to €210.8 million
million (-29.1%) and net profit at €205.0 million (-29.2%).