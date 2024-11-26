In 2023, the performance of road and rail transport services in Switzerland declined

The Swiss Federal Statistical Office announced today that
in 2023 the provision of freight transport services in Switzerland
have significantly decreased compared to the previous year, both for the
road haulage services (-6.1%) and rail services (-5.7%)
which totalled a total performance of €26.1 billion
tonne-kilometres (-6.0%). The Office pointed out that, with
15.5 billion tonne-kilometres last year
Road haulage even recorded the lowest value
since 2007, and, with 9.9 billion tonne-kilometres, also the
rail freight transport was found to be at levels
particularly low: with the exception of 2020, the year on which they
the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is necessary to
Go back to 2012 to find a lower value.
With regard to total transport performance, in 2023 the
share of rail transport remained unchanged at 38%
as well as that of road transport, which has
again at 62%.
The Bureau of Statistics explained that the decline in
transport performance in 2023 can be traced back to
mainly due to the weak development of the economies that affected
both Switzerland and the rest of Europe. In 2023, these benefits in the
International traffic (imports, exports and transit)
recorded a decrease of -8% both on road and rail,
greater decline than domestic traffic that relatively
road haulage recorded a decrease of -5%, while for the
railway, which nevertheless contributes relatively
limited to the transport of goods within Switzerland, is
an increase of +5% was detected.