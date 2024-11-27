Fincantieri signs an agreement with SIMEST for the growth of companies in the supply chain

Fincantieri has signed an agreement with SIMEST, the company
of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti group for internationalization
of companies, which is aimed at encouraging new
investment, greater competitiveness - including international competitiveness -
and growth on the market of companies in the industrial supply chain
naval. The agreement aims to increase the innovative capacity
and the skills of Fincantieri's suppliers, enabling
new investments for growth both in Italy and abroad,
support for the robustness and traceability of the
supply chain, strengthening its profile on international markets.
The parties specified that the agreement will allow
SIMEST to identify the needs of supplier companies in
consistency with Fincantieri's industrial objectives, enabling
access to subsidised sources of finance for the implementation of
investments in innovation, sustainability and strengthening
which can also be accompanied by investments for the
training of qualified personnel, the inclusion in the company of
Temporary Manager in support of the digital transition and
process innovation and safety, as well as,
Among other things, growth in foreign markets with the opening of
structures, obtaining certifications and patents, consultancy
for internationalisation projects, in line with
Fincantieri's growth objectives and with a view to
diversification and expansion of market shares.