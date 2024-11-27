The Dutch Raben Group and the Swiss Sieber Transport form a joint venture

The Dutch Raben Group and the Swiss Sieber Transport have
signed an agreement for the joint foundation next
Raben Sieber AG, a new company that will offer
An extensive groupage transport network in Switzerland and Europe
taking over the company's groupage transport activity
Switzerland.
For Raben Group, the joint venture represents the expansion of the
European groupage network, which will be added to the
15 markets where the company is already present with
its own offices and its own transport system. "Thanks to
a shared vision and trust - commented
the CEO of Raben Group, Ewald Raben - is
A strong partnership has been established with Sieber Transport AG. This is
a solid foundation and at the same time a guarantee of solutions
Reliable and effective groupage tailored to our customers. Are
pleased that Switzerland is joining the Raben family, because
It perfectly complements our network of connections and opens up new
opportunities in Europe. It also strengthens our position
in DACH countries and increases development opportunities
in Western Europe".
"With the founding of Raben Sieber AG," said
Sieber Transport Managing Director Christian Sieber -
We create synergies and opportunities for the benefit of our customers
in Switzerland and Europe. This step is an essential part
of Sieber's business strategy and offers us the opportunity
to meet customer needs efficiently and
flexible in a constantly evolving market context».