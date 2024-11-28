ONE acquires a stake in the NPCT1 container terminal in Jakarta

The container shipping company Ocean Network
Singapore's Express (ONE) has acquired a minority stake in the
PT New Priok Container Terminal One (NPCT1), the first phase of
construction of new infrastructure for container traffic
in the port of Jakarta, which has a traffic capacity of
1.5 million TEUs per year. Announcing today the completion of the
transaction, ONE did not specify the size of the stake
acquired in NPCT1, a company founded by the four partners:
Indonesian state-owned company Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo),
which holds 51% of the capital, the terminal operator PSA of
Singapore, Japan's Mitsui & Co. and Japan's Nippon
Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK)
(
of 19
December
2014), the latter being a shareholder of the same ONE of which
owns 38% of the capital.