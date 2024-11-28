Extend the customs corridor to goods for export and transhipment in the port of La Spezia

Extend the customs corridor, in addition to goods to be
submit to customs inspection declared for import
through the port of La Spezia, also to goods exported and
to those subject to transhipment in the Ligurian port. The possibility
was examined during a meeting between the
territorial director of Liguria of the Customs and Customs Agency
Monopoli, Andrea Zucchini, and the extraordinary commissioner
of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
Federica Montaresi, to take stock of the developments of the projects of
optimization of customs procedures carried out by ADM in the
port of La Spezia.
In addition to debating the state of implementation and planned
further updates of the Single Customs Window and
controls (SUDOCO), and on customs simplifications to be
time profitably active in the La Spezia airport, such as the "Fast
Corridors" and the advance customs clearance procedure of
goods arriving by sea, preclearing and so-called "Smart
Terminal", Montaresi and Zucchini also addressed
the issue of expanding the scope of operation of the
customs inspection corridor that connects the port of La Spezia with
the hinterland of Santo Stefano Magra, at the Centro Unico dei
Merchandise services.
The extension of the application of the customs corridor is
has been examined with a view to relaunching competitiveness
of the port and logistics system of La Spezia with the extension to
additional traffic flows of simplified procedures for the
transport of goods between the port and the hinterland.