After Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd also signs an agreement with the Chinese Goldwind for the supply of green methanol

One year after the similar agreement signed by the Danish Maersk
(
of 22
November
2023), also the German Hapag-Lloyd, the other partner
of the vessel sharing agreement called Gemini Cooperation which
will enter into force in February, signed a
off-take with China's Goldwind to secure the supply of
250 thousand tons per year of green methanol to power the
its own dual-fuel containerships. The German company has
specified that the fuel will be composed of a mixture
of bio and e-methanol which will ensure a reduction of at least
70% of greenhouse gas emissions produced by ships while respecting
thus all the current certification requirements of the
sustainability.
Goldwind plans to produce green methanol at the
Xing'an League, in Inner Mongolia, where on April 18 the
The construction of the production plant for
ensure supplies to Maersk starting from 2026. On the occasion of
of today's announcement of the agreement with Hapag-Lloyd, Goldwind has made
Notes the intention to build a new green methanol factory
adjacent to the site inaugurated last spring, ensuring
supplies to the German company as early as
2026. However, the new project still needs to be approved by the
Chinese company board of directors.