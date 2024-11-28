Consultation on the extension of the UK ETS to the maritime sector

The Governments of the United Kingdom, Scotland, Wales and the
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Activities
Northern Ireland have launched a consultation on the proposal
to extend the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK
ETS), the Effect Gas Emission Trading System
greenhouse in the United Kingdom, similar to the European Union Emissions
Trading System (EU ETS) of the European Union which has been
gradually extended to the maritime sector starting from
this year.
Announcing today the start of the consultation, the executives
British experts explained that the inclusion of the maritime sector
in the UK ETS from 2026 onwards, it is expected to help overcome
a fundamental obstacle to the decarbonization of shipping,
that marine fuel prices currently do not
reflect their environmental costs. Also, include the industry
in the system could strengthen the incentive to adopt
low-carbon fuels, support
the implementation of fuel-efficient technologies and
the introduction of fuel-efficient operating practices.