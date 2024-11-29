OYAK and OIA funds will invest in the Turkish port of Iskenderun
The construction of a container terminal is planned
Ankara
November 29, 2024
The Turkish pension fund OYAK and the Omani sovereign wealth fund
Oman Investment Authority (OIA) today announced an agreement to
joint investments in Turkey, Oman and other
up to a value of 500 million dollars. Partners
will contribute $250 million each to the initiative
which will be launched with an investment in the Turkish port of
Iskenderun to build a container terminal within the
project called "Güney Koyteyner Port" (South
Container Port).
