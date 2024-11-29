Biagio Mazzotta takes on the position of vice-president of the Federation of the Sea

Yesterday the board of directors of the Federation of the Sea
appointed Biagio Mazzotta, president
of Fincantieri and Assonave, and, on the proposal of the president Mario
Mattioli, vice president of the Federation. With this position, the
president of Assonave will be nominated by the Federation of
Mare to the vice presidency of ENMC - European Network of Maritime
Clusters who will hold his elective assembly on the 10th
December.
In addition, Biagio Mazzotta has been appointed president of the
Committee "Inclusion, Diversity, Gender Equality
of the Federation of the Sea, which from today will change
its name in "Environment, Society and Governance
(ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance).