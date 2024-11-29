Cargo traffic in the port of La Spezia was stable in the July-September period

In the third quarter of this year, with 2.94 million
tons handled overall, the traffic of goods in the
port of La Spezia recorded a slight decrease of -0.5% on the
same period of 2023 entirely attributable to the continuation
the sharp global decline of -73.6% in liquid bulk volumes equal to
to 104 thousand tons, of which 89 thousand tons of liquefied gases
(-73.0%) and 15 thousand tons of refined petroleum products
(-76,7%). On the other hand, the significant growth of the
various goods, a sector in which 2.79 million
tons of containers (+9.9%) with a handling of
containers equal to 299,862 TEUs (+5.5%), of which 276,788 TEUs in
import-export (+5.7%) and 23,074 TEUs in transhipment (+3.4%), and 35 thousand
tons of other miscellaneous goods (+92.5%).
In the period July-September, cruise traffic in the port
La Spezia was 290 thousand passengers (+0.8%) for the almost
totality in transit.
The decline in the traffic of the
in the port of Marina di Carrara and in the third quarter of 2014
2024 handled a total of 1.07 million tons of
loads (-15.6%). Miscellaneous goods amounted to 948 thousand tons
(-1.9%), including 494 thousand tons of rolling stock (+8.1%), 326 thousand tons
tons of containerized goods (-3.0%) made with a
Handling of containers equal to 24,709 TEUs (-6.0%) and 128 thousand
tons of other miscellaneous goods (-26.1%). Dry bulk is
decreased by -58.8% to 126 thousand tons.
In the third quarter, cruise passengers transited through the port of Marina
in Carrara were almost 20 thousand (+120.1%).