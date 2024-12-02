Chinese seaports handled record cargo traffic for the month of October

In October 2024, Chinese ports set a new record
traffic history of the goods handled, a volume that is
1.53 billion tonnes, an increase of
+3.0% compared to October last year. The new peak was
marked thanks to the historical record of cargoes handled by ports
domestic households which amounted to 583.5 million
tons (+2.9%). Seaports, with 951.4 million
tons, recorded a new record for the month of
October and a growth of +3.0% compared to October 2023 when
The previous record for this month had been set.
In addition, the new all-time record was achieved
thanks to a volume of national traffic never reached in
priority from Chinese ports which last October was
equal to 1.82 billion tonnes of goods (+1.9%), with a new
historical record of national goods handled by the Inland Ports that
amounted to 532.5 million tonnes (+2.3%) and with a
New record for the month of October for domestic goods
handled by seaports, amounting to 550.0 million
tons (+1.6%).
Last October, the traffic to and from abroad handled by the
Chinese ports amounted to 452.4 million tons
(+5.5%), a volume that represents a new record for the month of
October, a record that is also such for goods alone
international ports that have been
equal to 401.4 million tons (+4.9%), while inland ports
marked a new all-time record for international goods
handled with a total of 51.0 million tons (+10.3%).
In October 2024, container traffic handled by ports
amounted to over 27.9 million TEUs (+6.1%),
volume which is the highest ever achieved in the month of
October. Containerized traffic alone in seaports is
amounted to over 24.4 million TEUs (+6.2%), a quantity that
represents the new record for this month of the year, while the
Only container traffic handled by Inland Ports
New all-time record of almost 3.5 million TEUs recorded
(+5,1%).
In the first ten months of 2024, Chinese ports handled
14.51 billion tonnes of goods, with a
an increase of +3.4% over the same period of last year,
of which 9.31 billion tonnes handled by seaports
(+3.4%) and 5.19 billion tons from inland ports (+3.3%). The
foreign traffic alone amounted to 4.51
billion tonnes (+7.4%), including 4.04 billion tonnes
passed through seaports (+7.4%) and 462.7 million
tons through inland ports (+7.3%).
In the period January-October of this year, the traffic of the
was 276.5 million TEUs (+7.6%), of which
242.9 million TEUs handled by seaports (+7.9%) and 33.6 million TEUs
million TEUs from inland ports (+5.4%).