The government of Montenegro wants to bring the port of Adria back under state control
It will evaluate the possible acquisition of the majority stake in the Turkish Global Ports Holding
Podgorica
December 3, 2024
The government of Montenegro has plans to bring the port back
of Adria under the control of the State. This was announced yesterday by the
Minister of Maritime Activities, Filip Radulović,
explaining that the project consists of the purchase of the AD "Port
of Adria" Bar, the company that manages the port of
Adria and which is controlled by the Turkish Global Ports Holding
(GPH) which owns 62% of the capital. The acquisition would be
carried out by Luka Bar, the company that manages the port
of Bar and which is controlled by the State which holds 78.5%
of the company's capital.
Radulović specified that Luka Bar entrusted the
German consulting firm Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC)
the task of carrying out an analysis within the next eight weeks
in-depth analysis of the Port of Adria's activities with the aim of
to evaluate the possibility of acquiring it by examining the
financial aspects of the transaction. Successfully concluded this
evaluation, negotiations would be activated with the current
owners of Port of Adria to define the conditions of
a possible acquisition and merger with Luka Bar.
"We believe - said the minister - that the separation
of these two companies was a wrong move that
harmed the national interest. The merger of the port of Bar and the port
of Adria would create greater development potential that would provide
a significant contribution to Montenegro's economy."
