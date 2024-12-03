PSA Italy continues to purchase equipment for the Marghera terminal

PSA Italy has ordered Konecranes to supply three new
E-RTG electric rubber-tired gantry cranes that will be used at the
Vecon-PSA Venice terminal in the port of Porto Marghera. The order
has a total value of 8.5 million euros and the means of
will become operational by 2026. Order makes
part of a program to acquire new equipment
of the Italian company of the PSA International group in Singapore and
follows four new reach stackers that entered service in 2024 at
Vecon-PSA Venice terminal and two others that will be taken over
in 2025. In addition to the purchase of new equipment,
completed the reconstruction and asphalting works of the square
together with the construction of the new wheeled runways, with
the goal of improving internal viability and efficiency
Operating. In addition, the system of
storage of refrigerated goods through the creation of new
reefer rack, with an increase of 96 reefer sockets, thus responding
to the growing market demand for the transport of goods to
controlled temperature, and new
changing rooms and a refreshment area.
Commenting on the development of this strengthening program
of port infrastructures and technologies, Daniele Marchiori,
general manager of PSA Venice-Vecon, specified that "this
first tranche, planned in 2024, refers to our
commitment of more than €80 million announced in June 2023, in
occasion of the renewal of the concession of our terminal here in
Marghera»
