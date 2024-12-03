Rixi, without the revision of the ETS, European maritime fleets will continue to suffer a competitive disadvantage

"It is a priority to intervene on the revision
ETS, considering its removal or replacement with a
system that ensures fair and shared conditions at the
global". This was said by the Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and
Edoardo Rixi, on the sidelines of his speech
at the general assembly of the Logistics Association
of Sustainable Intermodality (ALIS) underway in Rome
referring to the EU ETS emissions trading system
of the European Union, which since the beginning of this year has been
extended to the shipping sector.
"To mitigate the immediate criticalities - he
said Rixi - we have obtained that a part of the proceeds
generated by the ETS is reinvested in the maritime sector,
encouraging the modal shift towards more
Sustainable. However, these measures remain partial solutions if
We do not intervene at the root of the problem".
The deputy minister at MIT pointed out that, if no action is taken
with the revision of the ETS, "European fleets will continue to
suffer a competitive disadvantage in the coming years, with consequences
on the ability of operators to stay on the
and to invest in the modernization of fleets".