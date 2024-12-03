La Spezia's Zephyr Group acquires Singapore's Twinco and Germany's Carl Baguhn

The La Spezia-based Zephyr Group, active in the distribution of parts of
spare part for naval engines, acquired the Singaporean Twinco,
a company established in 1994 that markets and distributes
spare parts for diesel engines and offers services for the sector
maritime and energy sector in the Asia/Pacific area, and the German
Carl Baguhn GmbH & Co., founded in 1905 in Hamburg
specialized in the maintenance, repair and sale of
components for diesel and gas engines which is also active in
Central and South America through a subsidiary based in
Barranquilla, in Colombia. The acquisitions are in addition to the three acquisitions
entity of the Zephyr group: Zephyr from La Spezia, the Spanish
Skandiaverken and the Dutch PK OEM Parts.