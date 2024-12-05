The importance of cold ironing for the reduction of emissions in the port of Marseille-Fos was highlighted

The Port Authority of Marseille today presented a
study on the evolution of atmospheric emissions from ships
call at the port basins of Marseille and Fos-sur-Mer which is
was created by the Pôle Mer Méditerranée,
cluster that brings together economic operators and representatives of the world
who discuss the issues of sustainability and
maritime and coastal environments, and its partner
technical system, Citepa. The study covers the years 2015, 2022, 2025, 2026 and
2035 and estimates a -80% reduction in the
sulphur dioxide emissions from ships in the east and
west of the port of Marseille-Fos, a decrease of -75% in the
fine particulate matter and a -60% drop in nitrogen oxides.
For the period 2022-2026, in which it is expected that the
Maritime traffic in the French port will increase slightly
From 3,183 stopovers in 2022 to 3,228 planned for 2026, the study
considers that it nevertheless expects a reduction of 60% from 2026
in sulphur dioxide emissions and a 48% decrease
of fine particulate emissions thanks to the creation of the
SECA for the control of carbon monoxide, sulphur and
particulate matter that will include the entire Mediterranean, as
approved at the end of 2022 by the Marine Environment Protection
Committee of the International Maritime Organization, SECA area which
impose new limits on emissions from the first
May 2025, and thanks to the electrification of the port's quays
which will allow ships to turn off their on-board engines while
will be at the mooring. This reduction is expected to be more
for cruise ships, for which in the period
2022-2026, an increase of +7.7% in airports is expected and a
+3.0% increase in days of activity, and this will happen
thanks to the cold ironing systems on the docks that
will allow connection to the shore electricity grid.
In addition, in the 2035 scenario, the positive effects
of the electrification of the docks on air quality
are expected to be even more pronounced than in 2022,
including a 44% reduction in fossil fuel consumption,
an 80% reduction in SO2 emissions, 75% reduction in
emissions of fine particulate matter and 60% NOx emissions.
The study also notes that in 2026, with electrification
of the docks, the ships in port will consume 6,463 terajoules of
fuel, with a saving of 6.1% compared to 2022, while without
cold ironing systems consumption would increase as a result of the
Growth in the number of stopovers and the number of days of operation
of ships in port. It is expected that in 2023, the projected consumption
will be 3,862 terajoules of fuel, with a saving of
44% compared to 2022 due to cold ironing.