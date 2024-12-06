testata inforMARE
06 December 2024
SHIPPING
The American agency FMC launches an investigation into the ban on landing in Spain imposed on three US ships
Hijacked following protests over the alleged presentation of weapons destined for Israel on board
Washington
December 6, 2024
The U.S. federal agency Federal Maritime Commission has announced the launch of an investigation into restrictive measures and practices adopted by the Spanish Government which would have prevented certain vessels, including U.S. flag carriers, to enter ports of the Iberian nation. The FMC specified that the refusal of entry into port ports occurred in at least three different occasions during this year and two more would have involved American ships.

In particular, the US agency announced that it had received information on November 19 about the ban imposed at the beginning of the month from Spain to the landing in the Spanish port of Algeciras of the container ship Maersk Denver which is was hijacked in Morocco, a ship that is part of the fleet of the Maritime Security Program (MSP) of the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) which aims to maintain in service a commercial fleet that can also be used as a service of the U.S. Department of Defense in the event of conflict or other national emergencies. The American flag container ship, which is operated by Maersk Ltd., a US company of the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, was was diverted to Morocco due to the protests in Spain that ignited because it was believed that the Maersk Denver was transporting military supplies destined for Israel. In addition, FMC has specified that at the beginning of November Spain would deny access to the port of Algeciras also to the container ship Maersk Seletar, also part of the MSP program fleet, and a last May also to another U.S. ship that is not part of the of the MSP program.

The investigation of the American agency begins with the collection of information through a public consultation lasting 20 days during which the FMC requests information on these and any other episodes.
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'agenzia americana FMC avvia un'indagine sul divieto di approdo in Spagna imposto a tre navi statunitensi
Washington
PORTI
Uiltrasporti, no all'autoproduzione non regolamentata nei porti
Roma
Piuttosto - ha evidenziato il sindacato - si renda esigibile il fondo di accompagno all'esodo per i lavoratori portuali
UNCTAD: World trade value expected to reach new record high in 2025
TRADE
UNCTAD: World trade value expected to reach new record high in 2025
Geneva
2024 is about to end with the record figure of 33 thousand billion dollars (+3.3%)
A study notes the importance of the CII index for decarbonisation of shipping, provided it is not limited to only
SHIPPING
A study notes the importance of the CII index for decarbonisation of shipping, provided it is not limited to only "sea voyage"
London
Analysis of UCL and UMAS on reducing GHG emissions with the culling of ship waiting times
OFFSHORE
Joint venture 50:50 of Shell and Equinor for the UK offshore market
Stavanger / London
Expected production for 2025 is more than 140,000 barrels of oil per day
COMPETITION
FEPORT applauds Greece's commitment to change its tonnage tax regime
Brussels
PORTS
Signed the act for the rebalancing of the concession in chief of Venice Terminal Passengers
Venice
ASSOCIATIONS
Completed the directive team of Federagents
Rome
Appointed the four vice presidents and the president of the yacht section
CRUISES
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Viking Vela to Viking
Trieste / Los Angeles
Can accommodate 998 passengers
The Companies inform
Accelleron initiates partnership with Geislinger to expand service business in the Mediterranean region
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Ligure
Genoa
Recorded increases of 2.5% and 21.9%, respectively. It continues the downturn of cruises in both scallops
The government of Montenegro wants to bring the port of Adria back under state control
PORTS
The government of Montenegro wants to bring the port of Adria back under state control
Podgorica
Will evaluate the possible acquisition of the majority stake in the Turkish Global Ports Holding
PORTS
China's seaports handled record cargo traffic for October
China's seaports handled record cargo traffic for October
Beijing
Containers amounted to over 24.4 million TEU (+6.2%)
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of La Spezia in the period of July-September
PORTS
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of La Spezia in the period of July-September
The Spezia
Marina di Carrara has been recorded a decrease of -15.6%
PORTS
At Spezia they don't want a president of the AdSP "parachuted"
The Spezia
They ask for a president "plug & play" able to deal with the problems right away
PORTS
Defined the location in the port of Gioia Tauro of the construction site for the bridge over the Strait of Messina
Joy Tauro
The OYAK and OIA funds will invest in the Turkish port of Iskenderun
PORTS
The OYAK and OIA funds will invest in the Turkish port of Iskenderun
Ankara
Expected the realization of a terminal container
SHIPPING
T&E calls for EU measures to limit ship speed and greater use of wind propulsion
Brussels
Summary complaint of the organization on the progress made by the shipping industry for decarbonisation
CUSTOMS
To extend the customs corridor to goods in export and on transhipment in the port of Spezia
The Spezia
He was speaking at a meeting between the AdSP and the Customs Agency.
SHIPPING
After Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd also initiates an agreement with Chinese Goldwind for supplies of green methanol
ENVIRONMENT
Messina (Assshipowners) : yes to the environmentalist push, but the timing and the ways are wrong
Rome
Local, often untimely, local norms have the only effect of moving traffics out of the Old Continent.
PORTS
Port of Ravenna, final visit of the EU representative to the project "Ravenna Port Hub : Infrastructural Works"
Ravenna
The European contribution has been more than 30 million euros.
TRANSPORTATION
In 2023, the performance of road and rail transport services fell in Switzerland.
Neuchâtel
Modal shares remained unchanged
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New intermodal service Melzo-Marcianise by Hannibal
Melzo
Two weekly rotations that will increase to three from the first quarter
PSA and Evergreen to jointly operate container terminal in Singapore
PORTS
PSA and Evergreen to jointly operate container terminal in Singapore
Singapore
The new company will become operational by the end of 2024
In the third quarter economic growth of trade in goods and services of G20
TRADE
In the third quarter economic growth of trade in goods and services of G20
Paris
Down the value of goods to and from China
PORTS
Omanita group Asyad will manage the port of al-Suwayq for 40 years
Muscat
The expansion of the stairway and the construction of a quay
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Memorandum of Understanding for the Establishment of an Intermodal Terminal in Budapest
Astana
A delegation of the Kazakh KTZ Express at the port of Rijeka
SHIPPING
The BIMCO has adopted the FuelEU Maritime Clause
Copenhagen
The European regulation will enter into force next January.
SHIPPING
Kenon Holdings (Idan Ofer) announces the next exit from the capital of ZIM
Singapore
Currently owns 19.8 million shares
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
NIM and EH Group will develop hydrogen fuel cell technologies for shipping
ENVIRONMENT
Importance of cold ironing highlighted for emission reduction in Marseille-Fos port
Marseille
The effect deriving from the new SECA zone is also significant
PORTS
In November, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +21.5%
Ravenna
Cruise passengers down by -46.8%
ASSOCIATIONS
Federazione del Mare and Wista Italy sign a memorandum of understanding to promote gender equality
Genoa
The aim is also to promote the sustainability and development of the maritime sector.
PORTS
Four new electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes for the port of Koper
Helsinki
They were ordered by Luka Koper from Konecranes
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2024, freight traffic in Belgian ports grew by 2.7% percent.
Brussels
In the first half of the year the increase was 1.6%
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease bought four container ships from 9,115 teu of the average age of 8.5 years
Athens
Total investment of 274 million
COMPANIES
MSC Technology expands its headquarters at the Lingotto in Turin and works on new recruitment
Turin
Detected about 2,000 square meters of new spaces
PORTS
Suda's Cretese port will be equipped with a maritime station
Athens
Investment of 12.29 million euros
SHIPPING
In the first nine months of this year, the value of profit after tax in Attica fell by -24.4% percent.
Athens
Revenue in growth of 27.4% as a result of the merger by incorporation of Anek
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2024 the traffic in goods in the port of Palermo decreased by -2.5%
Palermo
The Cruserists increased by 5.1%
COMPANIES
The Zephyr Group snaps up Singaporean Twinco and Germany's Carl Baguhn
The Spezia
The two companies operate in the area of spare parts and components for diesel and gas engines
SHIPPING
Rixi, without the ETS review, European maritime fleets will continue to suffer a competitive disadvantage
Rome
PORTS
PSA Italy continues in purchase of equipment for Marghera terminal
Genoa
Committed total value of 8.5 million euros for three rubber-tyred gantry crane electric
JOBS
Corsica Sardinia Ferries in search of navigating personnel
Go Ligure
The wanted profiles are different, for machine areas, room and kitchen
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Agreement for the digital integration of the FS and AdSP Polo Logistics systems of the Western Liguria
Genoa
SHIPPING
New Oriental Mediterranean Service-Adriatic via Malta of CMA CGM
Marseille
Will have a weekly frequency
COMPETITION
Brussels to give state aid for 1.9 billion euros to German railway company DB Cargo
Brussels
ASSOCIATIONS
Renewed the Governing Council of Wista Italy
Milan
Constancy Musso confirmed president
SHIPPING
Maersk completes orders to three shipyards for 20 new container ships
Copenhagen
In Yangzijiang Shipbuilding committed for six 17,000 teu ships and two from 9,000 teu. At Hanwha Ocean and New Times Shipbuilding ordered six units from 15,000 teu each
ASSOCIATIONS
Biagio Mazzotta assumes the post of Vice-President of the Federation of the Sea
Rome
President of Assonave will be running for vice president of ENMC
PORTS
ESPO calls on the new EU Commission to maintain and strengthen the CEF programme
Brussels
The exhortation is also to better adapt it to the needs of ports and their stakeholders
EDUCATION
The agreement on training between the AdSP of the Tirreno Centre Northern, the ITS Academy, " G. Caboto " and the European Escola
Cyvitavecchia
SHIPPING
Consultation on the extension of the UK ETS to the maritime sector
London
Shipping would be included since 2026
COMPANIES
MSC completes acquisition of a minority stake in HHLA
Hamburg
PORTS
Conference for the 30 th birthday of WISTA Italy
Genoa
It will be held tomorrow at Palazzo San Giorgio in Genoa
MEETINGS
Conference of the CNEL on the Sustainability of Maritime Transport
Rome
It will be held on November 27 in Rome
North Korean tankers transport over one million barrels of oil from Russia
(NK News)
Sudan govt scraps $6bn Red Sea port deal with UAE
(The North Africa Post)
Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti
Relazione del presidente Nicola Zaccheo
Roma, 18 settembre 2024
PORTS
ONE acquires a stake in Jakarta's NPCT1 terminal container
Singapore
It has a traffic capacity of 1.5 million teu per year
PORTS
Transped orders a mobile crane Konecranes Gottwald for its Porto Marghera terminal
Helsinki
It will be taken in delivery in the second quarter of next year
LOGISTICS
Dutch Raben Group and Swiss elvetica Sieber Transport make up a joint venture
Oss / Berneck
It will detect the Swiss company's groupage transport activity
LOGISTICS
Dachser & Fercam Italia has opened a new branch in Arezzo
Bolzano
Three thousand square meters of operational surface area and 400 of offices
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri initiates agreement with SIMEST for the growth of watermark businesses
Milan / Trieste
MEETINGS
Conference for the 30 th birthday of WISTA Italy
Genoa
It will be held tomorrow at Palazzo San Giorgio in Genoa
PORTS
Approved the Plan of the Organic Ports of Sardinia
Cagliari
There are 938 workers in the 36 enterprises operating in the scallots
OFFSHORE
Saipem has awarded an EPCI offshore contract from BP in Indonesia
Milan
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Ferfreight denounces delays and cuts in incentives for freight rail freight
Rome
Paper : concrete risk of losing 115 million euros
SHIPPING
Container ship charterer MPCC's revenues fell by -28% in the third quarter
Oslo
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in shipping containers of Moroccan Marsa Maroc increased by 5% percent.
Casablanca
Exhaustion of the growth of transshipment volumes
SHIPYARDS
At Samsung Heavy Industries orders for the construction of four 16,000-teu container carriers
Busan
Commits the value of about 781 million
ENVIRONMENT
Eni-MSC agreement in the field of sustainability and energy transition
San Donato Milanese
It was subscribed by Claudio Descalzi and Diego Aponte
PORTS
The Grimaldi terminal in the port of Barcelona has been equipped with Onshore Power Supply
Barcelona
It will become operational in January
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's HJSC adjusts a salesperson for four new 7,900-teu container ships
Busan
ASSOCIATIONS
Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr. has been elected president of Intertanko
London
Undergoes to Paolo d' Amico
