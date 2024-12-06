The American agency FMC launches an investigation into the ban on landing in Spain imposed on three US ships

The U.S. federal agency Federal Maritime Commission has
announced the launch of an investigation into restrictive measures and practices
adopted by the Spanish Government which would have prevented certain vessels,
including U.S. flag carriers, to enter ports
of the Iberian nation. The FMC specified that the refusal
of entry into port ports occurred in at least three
different occasions during this year and two more
would have involved American ships.
In particular, the US agency announced that it had
received information on November 19 about the ban imposed
at the beginning of the month from Spain to the landing in the Spanish port of
Algeciras of the container ship Maersk Denver which is
was hijacked in Morocco, a ship that is part of the fleet of the
Maritime Security Program (MSP) of the US
Maritime Administration (MARAD) which aims to maintain in
service a commercial fleet that can also be used as a service
of the U.S. Department of Defense in the event of conflict or
other national emergencies. The American flag container ship,
which is operated by Maersk Ltd., a US company
of the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, was
was diverted to Morocco due to the protests in Spain that ignited
because it was believed that the Maersk Denver was transporting
military supplies destined for Israel. In addition, FMC has
specified that at the beginning of November Spain would deny
access to the port of Algeciras also to the container ship Maersk
Seletar, also part of the MSP program fleet, and a
last May also to another U.S. ship that is not part of the
of the MSP program.
The investigation of the American agency begins with the collection of
information through a public consultation lasting
20 days during which the FMC requests information on
these and any other episodes.