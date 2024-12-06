MSC Air Cargo pilots' contract signed

Uiltrasporti has announced the signing of the contract for
for pilots of MSC Air Cargo, the airline of the
Mediterranean Shipping Company shipping group. "After
a few months of negotiations, thanks also to the desire to
invest in human resources demonstrated by management and
determination of the union - explained the secretary
Ivan Viglietti and Tonino Muscolo of the organization
- we have reached an excellent agreement that will allow
our drivers to have contractual conditions among the best in
Italy and, at the same time, will allow the company the
competitiveness is needed to be able to continue development and
the consolidation of the business in an extremely
competitive. The agreement - they specified - pays attention to the work
life balance, gives particular weight to the fixed part of the
salaries and respects the social security needs of pilots, both
first than second pillar".