The agreement for the renewal of the contract for the logistics, freight transport and shipping sector for the period 2024-2027 has been signed
It provides for salary increases of 230 euros for non-traveling staff and 260 euros for traveling staff
Roma
December 6, 2024
In the early hours of the morning today, the
the agreement for the renewal of the national collective agreement of
work in the logistics, freight transport and shipping sector,
affecting about one million workers and which has been
reached after nine months of negotiations and four days of negotiations
Uninterrupted. On the economic front, the renewal provides for increases
wages of 230 euros for non-travelling staff
(level 3S) and €260 for train crew (level 3B),
with the introduction of the Professional Area Element (EPA), which
enhances the skills of the staff. The agreement, valid until 31
December 2027, led to the withdrawal of the strike by the
trade unions previously scheduled for 9 and 10
December.
Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have specified that
The agreement introduces substantial changes on the regulatory part:
working hours are reduced; Modernizing profiles
professional skills, adapting them to technology and the new figures of the
sector; a social clause is introduced for drivers and
themselves are exempt from reimbursing the damage to the vehicle in the event that
of first accident; the figure of the RLSS (Representative
of Site Safety Workers).
"The new contract - commented the secretary
Confederal Representative of the UIL, Vera Buonomo, and the Secretary General of the
Uiltrasporti, Marco Verzari - combines wage recovery,
essential to counteract the erosion of purchasing power, with a
Regulatory flexibility, which can help address the challenges of
operational challenges of an ever-changing industry. Among the
main innovations, the introduction of rules for
agile work and the right to disconnect, improvement
safety measures at work, the fight against
gender discrimination, the increase in the protected period and
economic coverage for serious illnesses and the modernization of
professional profiles to make them more adherent to the
current needs". "In addition," added the
two union leaders - the renewal disciplines with greater
attention to the management of contracts and the qualification of the
logistics chain, confirming the rules on working hours and with
a well-defined procedure for the recognition of discontinuity
for the travelling staff".
Referring to the salary, Buonomo and Verzari
highlighted that "overall the average increase in
wages and salaries stood at around 14.31%, a positive result for
a strategic sector of the Italian economy". "The agreement
achieved - they concluded - not only promotes greater equity
remuneration, but also offers concrete answers to future challenges, with
An increasingly marked focus on sustainability
and innovation".
«At the end of a long negotiation that was not without
difficulties - said the President of the Confederation
Italian General of Transport and Logistics (Confetra), Carlo
De Ruvo - common sense prevailed which made it possible to create a
renewal satisfactory for both parties by avoiding a strike
which in this period would have been disruptive not only for the
but for the community itself. Ours is
A great contract not only for the audience to which it applies - in addition to
one million employees - but also for the representativeness
of the organizations that sign it both on the employers' side and on the
the trade union one. Its renewal, therefore, constitutes a fact
particularly significant that testifies to the good level of
trade union relations in the sector as also results from the various
forms of bilaterality in place in the field of social security and
supplementary health care. Overall, he concluded
De Ruvo - it is a satisfactory renewal without winners or
won because a unitary vision prevailed over everything in which
Companies and workers are two sides of the same coin".
"This renewal - underlined Alessandro Peron,
President of the Italian Federation of Road Hauliers
Professional (FIAP) - is particularly important, given that
The last regulatory revision dates back to 2017. During the pandemic
only the economic part had been updated, but this time
We have renewed and modernized 35% of the items, trying to
meet the needs of workers and businesses. The parties involved
declared themselves satisfied, albeit with some compromises,
a sign of a balanced agreement. All employers' associations
have worked together in a unified way to achieve this
result". Peron noted that "on the wage front
significant results have been achieved. As FIAP - has
highlighted - we have always supported the importance of workers,
the real engine of the sector. An example is the increase for
drivers of C3 heavy vehicles, which with the new model reaches 290
euro, one of the highest ever obtained in any renewal
of any sector, testifying to their role
crucial for the entire sector".
