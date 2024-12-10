PSA Italy will close 2024 with a +3% growth in container traffic in the ports of Genoa and Venice

PSA Italy expects to close 2024 with traffic in the three
container terminals that the company manages in the ports of Genoa and
Venice equal to about 2.1 million TEUs, with an increase of +3%
on last year. In particular, at the PSA Genova Pra' terminal in the
port of the Ligurian capital, which is the main terminal
Italian container gateway, traffic is expected to be 1,508,819
TEU, with an increase of +4.1% on 2023; to the other Genoese terminal
PSA SECH is expected to have a total traffic of around 295,000 TEUs
(+19.4%) and at the PSA Venice-Vecon terminal in the port of Venice
A total volume of over 290,000 TEUs is expected, with a decrease of
-14.0% compared to the all-time record of 337,032 TEUs in 2023.
In addition to the expected final balance of traffic volumes
containerized handled in 2024, PSA Italy has also tracked
an assessment of its economic impact on the territories of Genoa and
Venice by announcing that in 2023 wage remunerations have
exceeded 75 million euros, with 93% of employees resident
in the provinces of Genoa and Venice. Each employee - he announced
the company - received an average of 34 hours of training, for an expense
total of over 280 thousand euros. In addition, during the year PSA Italy
paid over 16 million euros to the public administration and the
expenditure for supplies of the port group was
110.7 million euros, with over 80% allocated to suppliers
of which 79.1 million for PSA Genova Pra', 21.8 million for
PSA SECH and 9.8 million for PSA Venice-Vecon.
Meanwhile, the execution of the investment plan continues
to improve operational efficiency and reduce
environmental impact. In particular, PSA Genova Pra' is at the
centre of a renewal project aimed at implementing its
operation based on the technologies already in use in
over 60 of the most important terminals in the world, following the example of
of the major airports of Northern Europe such as Rotterdam, Hamburg and Antwerp,
and with a total investment of 900 million euros by
PSA: the project, presented to the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport and the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Western - recalled the CEO Roberto Ferrari
- is aimed at optimising the current areas in Pra', to
contribute to the well-being of the territory by bringing training and new
recruitment, increase security and at the same time eliminate the
noise and to reduce CO2, overcoming social and
environmental ESG, in line with the provisions of European legislation
CSRD. "The increase in the efficiency of the plant -
Ferrari underlined - will allow us to be more
in the new markets of Southern Europe, representing a
a strategic and fundamental element to attract a greater volume of
traffic at the port of Genoa".