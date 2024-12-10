In November, the negative economic trend in revenues of Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL continued
Positive percentage change year on year
Taipei
December 10, 2024
If the trend growth continued last month
of monthly revenues recorded by shipping companies
containerized Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines, is
the cyclical decline in turnover also continued
monthly magazine in place since mid-summer when it was
reached the peak of the recovery in the value of maritime freight rates in
effective from the beginning of 2023. In particular, in November 2024 revenues
of the Evergreen Marine Corporation amounted to 36.1 billion
Taiwan dollars (US$1.1 billion), with an increase of
+59.0% on the same month last year. Yang Ming's revenues
Marine Transport Corporation totaled 17.5 billion
Taiwanese dollars (+60.1%) and WHL dollars 13.4 billion
(+55,8%).
In the first eleven months of this year, Evergreen recorded
revenues of 425.4 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a
An increase of +68.1% over the corresponding period of 2023. The
revenues of Yang Ming stood at 205.7 billion (+58.1%) and
WHL revenues at 147.5 billion (+60.5%).
