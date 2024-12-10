PSA has completed the acquisition of 85% of the capital of the Polish Loconi

On December 2nd, the terminal group PSA International of
Singapore, through its Belgian subsidiary PSA Baltics, has completed
the acquisition of 85% of the share capital of Pickhill Investments,
holding company which owns approximately 99.97% of the share capital of the
intermodal company Loconi Intermodal of Gdynia
(
of the 12th
August
2024). With the sale of the share, the Polish ATC Cargo,
which previously held the entire capital of the holding company,
retained ownership of the remaining 15% of the capital of the
Pickhill.
For the acquisition of 85% of Pickhill, the PSA group
paid 2.16 million zloty (507 thousand euros).