NATO summit on the security of underwater infrastructure
Countering threats through innovation, technology, detection and monitoring
Bruxelles
December 10, 2024
A NATO summit on the
security of subsea infrastructure, which aimed to
examine ways to raise awareness of
situation and improve information sharing and
deterrence and defense measures against possible attacks. "Exploit
innovation and technology, including through greater
Detection and monitoring to detect suspicious activity
near critical underwater infrastructure - underlined
Ambassador Jean-Charles Ellermann-Kingombe, Assistant
Secretary General of the Innovation, Hybrid and Cyber Division
(IHC) of NATO - is a fundamental objective. This - has
specified - is not a new problem for NATO, but it is
A problem that requires even closer cooperation
between civilian and military actors in the face of the intensification of
hostile campaigns, including by Russia."
Last month, NATO opened the new Maritime Centre for
the Security of Critical Undersea Infrastructure at the Command
maritime alliance in the UK and earlier this year
has created a Critical Undersea Network with the aim of improving
information sharing and coordination for the
safety of submarine cables and pipelines.
