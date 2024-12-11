MSC has ordered ten new 24,000 TEU containerships from Hengli Heavy Industry

The Mediterranean Shipping Company shipping group has ordered
to the Chinese shipyard Hengli Heavy Industry the construction of
Ten gas-powered 24,000 TEU dual-fuel containerships
liquefied natural. The order, signed on 5 December, was
announced this morning by Xinde Maritime News, the Chinese platform
dedicated to the maritime sector, according to which the total value
of the order would amount to about 17 billion yuan (over 2.3 billion yuan).
billion dollars). The contractual agreement follows the understanding of
cooperation in the field of construction, repair and
ship maintenance and production of marine engines signed in
summer by MSC and Hengli Heavy Industry. The new ships will be taken
to be delivered from 2028.