The Tuscan Port Community System will also be implemented in Venice

The Tuscan Port Community System (TPCS) of the Italian Port Authority
Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, after having been
adopted by the Port Authorities of the Sardinian Sea and the Central Tyrrhenian Sea,
will also be used by the System Authority
Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea. This morning it was
signed an agreement for technology transfer that will allow
the Venetian port community to implement the platform
already in use successfully in the Tuscan airport.
The agreement will allow the Venetian port authority to equip itself with
A new system interoperable with the Port Community - operational
by the end of December - dedicated to information sharing
on customs procedures. The implementation, made possible by funds
PNRR, makes available some modules at the service of operators
in particular those relating to the management of posters
goods departing and arriving.
"The agreement signed this morning - underlined the president
of the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Luciano Guerrieri - testifies
the soundness of the strategic choice made by the Port Authority in the
2011 with the development of a modern and efficient
management of information flows, a model that has triggered a
Decisive change in the way data is shared
between the actors involved. We are pleased to see how our
PCS is now considered a reference model at the
national law, so much so that it has been adopted in Sardinia, Campania and
now also in Venice. We will continue to work to improve the
functionality of this tool, which is a service
with high added value for the entire port community".
"The digitization of processes - commented the
president of the Port Authority of the Northern Adriatic, Fulvio Lino Di
Blasio, on the occasion of the agreement - is one of the aces of
development identified by the Port System Authority for
streamline processes and enhance collaboration between
Operators. Thanks to the agreement just signed, we will be able to update the
systems with a platform that provides a single
entry point and a repository of information and services to
available to the entire port community. This new tool
will improve the competitiveness of airports and
strengthen teamwork between all those involved".