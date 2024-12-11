RINA will carry out the pre-FEED study of a carbon capture and storage project in Malaysia

Malaysia's PETRONAS CCS Solutions has awarded Italy's RINA
a contract to carry out the engineering study of FEED
(pre-FEED), the development phase in which the
identified the technical and functional needs and defined the concepts
engineering projects, for an innovative carbon project
capture and storage (CCS) in Malaysia. The RINA study, which will be
delivered by the end of 2024, will allow the engineering of the
infrastructure necessary for the reception, transport and transport of
CO2 storage, from capture at industrial sites to
transport by pipelines, then to subsequent storage in
exhausted offshore fields. The agreement covers two hubs: Kerteh,
located in the north of Malaysia, and Kuatan, in the south of the country, and sees
RINA responsible for three distinct areas. For the Northern Hub,
the onshore terminal, including the onshore gas pipeline system and the
pontoon that will receive the ships dedicated to the transport of CO2
and, for the Southern Hub, the onshore terminal, the pipeline and the
Offshore injection platform.