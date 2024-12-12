In the July-September quarter, the revenues of TUI's cruise division grew by +8.9%

The cruise division of the German TUI Group, which is
formed by TUI Cruises, a 50:50 joint venture between
TUI and the American Royal Caribbean Cruises, from the company
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, a 50:50 joint venture between TUI itself
Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Marella Cruises,
a British company wholly owned by the TUI group, has
the 2024 annual financial year, which ended on
30 September, with revenues of €840.1 million, in
growth of +28.1% over the previous year. The value of the
EBITDA amounted to €459.8 million (+52.5%)
and that of operating profit at 374.3 million euros (+58.6%).
In the July-September period of this year alone, revenues
amounted to 255.2 million euros, with an increase of +8.9% on the previous year.
corresponding period of 2023. Ebitda is
state of €196.1 million (+16.9%) and operating profit of €178.0 million
(+13,4%).
The fleet of the cruise division of the TUI group, in the
which last June the new ship made its entrance
Mein Schiff 7, consists of 17 ships, including seven
TUI Cruises, five Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and five
Marella Cruises.