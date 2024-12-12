A criminal case against the leaders of the Port Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has been dismissed

The judge for preliminary investigations of the Court of Palmi
with a decree filed on 23 November last, has definitively
the criminal proceedings initiated at the time by a
employee of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian, head of the Legal Department and at the time
Anti-Corruption Officer, the Chairman and others
two top managers of the Port Authority with regard to the
recruitment of a municipal secretary from the roles of the
Ministry of the Interior and temporarily assigned to the port authority
with a managerial qualification. The port authority has announced that, in
with regard to complaints for abuse of official acts, the Public Prosecutor's Office of the
Repubblica di Palmi had concluded for the "absolute
groundlessness of the crime report and incontrovertibly
unproven circumstances of the accusation, all centered on the
Liability statements based solely on
data subject to the mobility procedure". Under the
procedural profile, it is emphasized that the Ministry itself
of the Interior had formalized the request for employment, the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport had judged it
perfectly legitimate is ANAC - also called into question by the
complainant - had declared that it did not have jurisdiction to express its opinion on the
matter.
The Port Authority recalled that, in chronological order, this is the
Second decree of definitive dismissal on the repeated complaints
of the employee of the institution, while waiting for the outcome of a
third complaint against the president and the
secretary general of the institution, which was also considered irrelevant by the
Public Prosecutor's Office of Palmi and discussed in the Council Chamber
last November 26.